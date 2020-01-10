× Chambersburg man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

CHAMBERSBURG — Police have charged a 30-year-old Chambersburg man with indecent assault and corruption of minors after they say he sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl.

Gillmain Lopez-Gomez, of the 900 block of Scotland Avenue, was charged Thursday after an investigation into allegations made by the victim’s parents on Nov. 16, 2019. Police spoke to the girl’s parents at Chambersburg Hospital, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police conducted a forensic interview with the alleged victim on Dec. 4, the complaint states. The victim reported that Lopez-Gomez touched her vagina with his hand on three separate occasions at his home on Scotland Avenue, police say. The first alleged assault occurred on a couch in Lopez-Gomez’s living room, with the other assaults occurred in a bedroom at the home, according to police.