Elementary school shooting leaves two dead and 6 injured in Mexico

A teacher was killed and six other people injured when a student opened fire Friday at a private school in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, officials said.

The shooter, a student armed with two guns, also died, said Adelaido Flores, the regional coordinator for public safety in Coahuila, near the Texas border.

Anxious relatives arrived at the school to pick up students after the incident, news footage from affiliate TV Azteca showed.

The shooting occurred at the Cervantes de Torreón School in the industrial city of Torreón, the city’s mayor, Jorge Zermeño Infante, told reporters.

Preliminary reports were that the student entered the school and fired at a teacher before apparently shooting himself, the mayor said.

Four of the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, he said. Their condition was unknown.

The school, in a Facebook post, said a teacher and a student died in the shooting. Additionally, five students and a teacher were wounded, the post said.

“We never would have imagined that a situation like this could occur in our society,” the post said, adding that school officials were cooperating with the authorities.

The private school serves students from kindergarten through high school, according to its website. Enrollment was more than 1,900 students in 2016, the site states.