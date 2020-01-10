Find the umbrella, showers on the way for this weekend plus mild temperatures!

WARMING UP: The eastern third of the country continues to bake under a strong ridge building in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Typically with a ridge pattern, we see warmer than usual temperatures with fairly calm weather. As a storm system comes through, that ridge will often times flatten and a trough (cooler than normal temperatures) will filter in behind. This weekend, temperatures continue to skyrocket as we are under the influence of a strong ridge. Impressive southerly-southwesterly flow will continue to pump in warm and moist air to the region. It will likely feel rather humid outside this weekend with dew points on the rise as well! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be around 20-25 degrees above average for this time of year.

SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND: You have to take the good with the bad and we will have some shower activity to deal with this weekend as well. The first of the sprinkles likely to move in early Saturday morning, mainly north of the turnpike and linger there for the first half of the day. Our southern counties could escape most of the day dry, although likely under plenty of thick cloud cover. Everyone should see a brief period of dry weather late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening before the bulk of the rain arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday. As the cold front crosses through Saturday night, the heaviest precipitation will move in likely creating some gusty winds. It’s also possible we hear a couple rumbles of thunder! The cold front crosses through by early Sunday morning and dries us out, but temperatures still remain mild into next week.

MILD MONDAY: If you’re a fan of the warm up, temperatures don’t look to be cooling down anytime soon. In fact, even after the cold front crosses through Sunday, temperatures really don’t drop off all that much. The cold air behind the front is not impressive and so temperatures will likely still get into the mid 50s on Monday. It’s looking like a dry start to the new work week, but a good amount of cloud cover because of a coastal system that will make a close passing. Some more wet weather is likely on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, before we cool things off heading into the end of next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash