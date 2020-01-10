FOX43’s Lyndsay Barna participates in celebrity cow milking contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- FOX43's Lyndsay Barna put her farmer skills to the test Friday by representing the station in the Pennsylvania Farm Show celebrity cow milking contest.

Each team member had 45 seconds to get as much milk into their pitcher as possible.

Lyndsay and her team took home second place!

"Dairy is number one industry in the state of Pennsylvania and this brings out people to get them acquainted with agriculture and it's just a fun event to do and people enjoy coming and we usually always get a bunch of people asking to do it," said state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr., a Republican from the 47th District.