Here’s the latest news on Kennard-Dale football player Patrick Maloney’s recovery

The Kennard-Dale football player who was hospitalized after suffering a severe head injury in football game last October, is continuing on his long road to recovery, according to the latest update posted on social media by his mother.

Patrick Maloney, 17, is in the early stages of therapy and rehabilitation at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore. He has been hospitalized since he was injured during a game against Hershey on Oct. 28. Maloney was taken from the game to York Hospital, and later transported to the Hershey Medical Center, where he convalesced for several weeks before being moved to Baltimore on Christmas Eve.

Here are the latest updates on his recovery effort, posted by his mom on the Kennard-Dale football team’s Facebook page: