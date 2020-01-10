× Knoebels announces new ride, retirement of another

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A new ride is coming to Knoebels Amusement Park.

The ride, named Tornado, is expected to be ready for the park’s opening day on April 25, according to WNEP.

“Eight cars hold four passengers each in individual seats facing the inside of the car,” said Stacy Ososkie, public relations director for Knoebels, in a news release. “Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level.”

What’s different from this ride compared to others is that passengers will be in control.

“Controlling part of a ride provides a really unique and exciting experience,” said said Richard Knoebel, president of the park. “Riders will be able to spin the cars of our new ride themselves, choosing their thrill level.”

Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride Tornado with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone.

WNEP also reports that Knoebels is retiring 1001 Nacht, a which took guests on a magic carpet ride reaching 85 feet in height.

It had been around for more than 20 years and was nearing the end of its operational life. Ridership also wasn’t strong.