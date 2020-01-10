× Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a S. Ann St. convenience store

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a convenience store on the 300 block of South Ann Street Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:21 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

Police say the victim had engaged in a physical altercation inside the M&M Mini-Market prior to the shooting. After the shooting occurred, the suspect or suspects fled from the scene, while the victim remained inside the store, according to police. It is not known whether the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle, police say.

According to police, there is a limited description of the man suspected of shooting the victim. Police say he is a Hispanic man with a thin build and short, dark hair.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Polce Det. Ryan Burgett by phone at (717) 735-3412, via email at burgettr@lancasterpolice.com, or by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tipsters can also anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using a cell phone and sending LANCS plus a message to 847411.