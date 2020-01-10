× Lititz Fire & Ice Festival will be held Feb. 14-17; here’s everything you need to know

LITITZ, Lancaster County — The 2020 Lititz Fire & Ice Festival, hosted by Venture Lititz and the Lititz Lions, will be held from Feb. 14-17 in the historic downtown area.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, organizers said in a press release. The event will feature ice carvings at various locations around the downtown area, rendered by DiMartino Ice. Stray Production Services and Pyrotek Special Effects will also provide a live pyrotechnics show, featuring lasers and state-of-the-art special effects.

The ice carvings will be done from 5-9 p.m., while the pyrotechnics shows will run every 45 minutes from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Shows will be located behind Lititz Mutual, pedestrian entrance to show off of West Main Street. A minimum donation of $1 per person attending the show will go toward the ongoing work of Venture Lititz and the Lititz Lions.

DJ Declan from ProVolve Entertainment will be in front of the Wilbur Chocolate Store spinning tunes for all ages.

A total of 30 food trucks will line up north and south along Broad Street and on the 100 block of East Main Street, organizers say. In addition, all of the shops and eateries in downtown Lititz will be open late.

On Saturday, the Lititz Lions Chili Cook-Off will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Warwick High School. The event will feature a kids carnival and a vendor fair. Tickets are required for the Chili Cook-off, and are available at Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill’s Lititz location, Dosie Dough, and Bomberger’s. Tickets can also be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Wristbands for the kids’ carnival can be purchased at the door.

Saturday will also feature live music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LOA Stage behind Lititz Mutual, and on the 100 block of East Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be children’s entertainment presented by WJTL on the Weaver’s Garage Stage and Entertainment Tent.

WJTL’s Kids Cookie Break will be broadcasting live From the Weaver’s Garage Stage and Entertainment tent Saturday morning, from 10 a.m. to noon.

DiMartino Ice will be back Saturday morning carving ice between 9am and 12pm.

Stray Production Services with Pyrotek Special Effects will hold a second night of lighting and pyrotechnic fun Saturday night, beginning at 5:45pm and running every 45 minutes until 9:30pm. A minimum donation of $1 per person. Ice sculptures will be colorfully lit all over downtown.

Food trucks will be set up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and restaurants and shops downtown will be open all day and evening.

During the festival, the streets of downtown Lititz will be closed beginning Friday at 3:30 p.m. They will remain closed until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Broad Street (Route 501) from Orange Street to Front Street and Main Street (Route 772) from Spruce Street to Water Street will be closed for the event.

The ice carvings will remain on display until Monday, Feb. 17.

Lititz Fire & Ice will offer shuttles from three locations this year. Shuttles fees are $1 per person (cash only). Shuttles will run continuously from each location. Friday starting at 4:30pm to 10:00pm and again on Saturday morning starting 9:30am to 10:00pm

Shuttle Locations:

Grace Church at 501 W Lincoln Ave ,

, Victory Church at 540 E Newport Rd,

Kissel Hill Elementary School at 215 Landis Valley Rd

To keep up to date on all the happenings with Lititz Fire & Ice follow the new Facebook page, or visit LititzFireandIce.com.

Lititz Fire & Ice is an all-weather event, it will not be rescheduled or cancelled.