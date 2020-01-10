× Man hit by pickup truck in Chambersburg, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck in Chambersburg Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the man entered the 200 block of South Main Street in an area without crosswalks around 4 p.m.

He was then struck by a Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound in the left lane.

Witnesses who were driving behind the pickup truck told police they were traveling approximately 20 miles per hour.

Police say the victim sustained injuries, but the severity is unknown. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip here.