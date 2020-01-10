× Man to serve 6-23 months in prison for slashing tires, spitting on police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man will serve up to 23 months in prison for slashing tires and spitting on police in Lancaster County.

Weston Kobler, 28, was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison, followed by two years of probation, after recently pleading guilty to felony assault by a prisoner and related misdemeanors, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stemmed from two incidents in Lancaster County.

Kobler was publicly intoxicated on May 8 when he ran from police who tried to stop him on North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township.

He was eventually stopped and according to the DA’s Office, spit on arresting officers as well as in the police cruiser and holding cell at the police station.

Police determined that Kobler slashed three tires on a vehicle in the township a day prior, the DA’s Office says.