Marianne Williamson announces she's dropping out of race for Democratic presidential nomination

Self-help author and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has dropped out of the race for her party’s presidential nomination, according to Huffington Post.

She announced her decision in an email to supporters Friday morning, Huffpost reports.

Marianne Williamson announces she is out of race in an email to supporters this morning. pic.twitter.com/W7QfxbhdSe — SAM KESTENBAUM (@skestenbaum) January 10, 2020

Williamson launched her presidential bid in January, pitching her six policy pillars “for a season of moral repair”: a financial policy that opposed trickle-down economics, creating a U.S. Department of Children and Youth, mass mobilization to reverse climate change, creating a U.S. Department of Peace, investing in African American communities as reparations for slavery, and a “Whole Health Plan.”

Williamson, who tried unsuccessfully to win a seat in Congress in 2014, spent most of her career writing self-help books. Four of her 12 books were New York Times best-sellers.

In recent years, Williamson has repeatedly spoken out against the Trump administration and what she deems the “spiritual and moral rot” in Washington.