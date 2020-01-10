Marianne Williamson announces she’s dropping out of race for Democratic presidential nomination
Self-help author and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has dropped out of the race for her party’s presidential nomination, according to Huffington Post.
She announced her decision in an email to supporters Friday morning, Huffpost reports.
Williamson launched her presidential bid in January, pitching her six policy pillars “for a season of moral repair”: a financial policy that opposed trickle-down economics, creating a U.S. Department of Children and Youth, mass mobilization to reverse climate change, creating a U.S. Department of Peace, investing in African American communities as reparations for slavery, and a “Whole Health Plan.”
In recent years, Williamson has repeatedly spoken out against the Trump administration and what she deems the “spiritual and moral rot” in Washington.
As a Democratic candidate, Williamson stirred controversy and drew criticism for calling mandatory vaccinations “draconian” and “Orwellian” amid the worst measles outbreak the U.S. has seen in decades.