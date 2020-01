Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- After finding the endzone 15 times for the Crusaders in 2019, Bishop McDevitt running back Marquese Williams has been named to the MaxPreps' Freshman All-American team.

Williams was one of only two players from Pennsylvania to be honored with the accolade.

