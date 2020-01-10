Mild south breeze begins warming on Friday, with shower chances returning for part of the weekend

WARMING STARTS: A warming trend begins Friday, but it comes after a seasonally cold start. Morning temperatures aren’t as cold to begin the day, with those numbers starting in the middle 20s. There’s plenty of clouds, and those clouds stay in place through the rest of the day, with some peeks sunshine expected to help warm Central PA. It still turns milder for the afternoon, courtesy of a south breeze. Afternoon highs reach the middle 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures don’t drop too much through the evening, and the clouds remain too. It is quiet for Friday evening plans, nonetheless. Skies stay cloudy through the night, with the chance for a few showers late. Lows only dip into the lower to middle 40s.

MILD & WET WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions remain very mild through much of the weekend, and the first half brings the chance for showers. Saturday brings plenty of clouds and a strong south breeze. Just a few showers are possible, with plenty of dry time likely. Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s! That’s well above average for this time of year! Steady, widespread rain is likely Saturday evening and through much of the night. A shower or two could linger into early Sunday morning, otherwise plenty of morning clouds lead to abundant afternoon sunshine. Temperatures still run on the mild side for this time of year, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

STAYING MILD NEXT WEEK: The mild pattern remains in place through the first half of next week! Monday brings plenty of sunshine to the region. It’s not as mild as the weekend, but temperatures are still well above average for this time of year. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday brings the chance for showers as we watch a system that develops to our south and comes close to Central PA. There is the chance it stays to our south, so we’ll monitor the track, of course. Highs are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Wednesday brings a return to full sunshine for the morning, but clouds start to increase during the afternoon as the next system approaches. A late day shower is possible, but most of the shower activity should hold off until the evening and overnight. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Conditions are dry again for Thursday, but some chillier air works back into the region. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s, which is still a bit above average for this time of year. It’s breezy with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels