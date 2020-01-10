× Police investigation determines woman stole more than $2,000 worth of items from Carlisle Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a Cumberland County woman with retail theft at a Walmart store in Carlisle.

Vickie Richards, 50, was charged after witnesses saw her switching labels on several items at the store, located on Noble Boulevard, according to Carlisle Police. She was arrested Wednesday at 3:24 p.m., police say.

After she was identified, police say, an investigation determined Richards had committed similar acts at the store in the past. Police say they believe she has stolen more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Richards was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and release. She has been sent a criminal summons for the violations.