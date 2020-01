Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- Penn State is now in search of a new wide receivers coach for the fourth time in four years.

Gerad Parker leaves his duties as the Nittany Lions wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator to become the offensive coordinator at West Virginia University.

While Parker's stint with PSU lasted one season, the Nittany Lions averaged 13.3 yards per completion.

You can read West Virginia's statement on his hire here.