York County, City leaders join Lincoln Charter School students for free throw competition

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Some of the York County's leaders competed for bragging rights in York City Friday.

District Attorney David Sunday joined students at Lincoln Charter School for a free throw competition.

"It's fantastic," he said. "I love being out with the kids in the community. It's so great to see the amount of energy and positive attitude that is out here.

"I think it's critical we live up to their expectations. I think that's what's important and we show them that there's a way to live life that's better than what they may see on occasion."

Also taking part was new York City Police Chief Osborne Robinson along with former Chief Troy Bankert and Mayor Michael Helfrich.