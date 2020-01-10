× York County hires new director of elections and voter registration

YORK COUNTY — The York County Commissioners have hired Steve Ulrich to be the county’s director of Elections & Voter Registration.

He takes over today, the county commissioners said in a press release.

Ulrich, of Lancaster County, previously served as executive director of the Centennial Conference since the NCAA Division III athletic conference’s expansion from football-only in 1993. He has also worked at Yale and Cornell Universities in sports and media relations. He was raised in Huntingdon County and is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, where he majored in history.

“The 2020 election cycle will be one of the most consequential in voters’ lifetimes,” Ulrich said. He saw the job opening with York County as a great opportunity. He plans to improve existing operations to ensure the election process runs smoothly for voters.

Ulrich is adept at coordination, organization and identifying efficiencies, which are important skills that will serve him well in his new role. His duties will include the facilitation and preparation of the judges of elections and poll workers along with the coordination, location and supervision of more than 150 polling places across 72 municipalities.

Ulrich is eager to address the challenges that the introduction of a new paper voting system brings.

The Board of Commissioners recognizes the county has room for improvement with voting processes. The board looks forward to Ulrich assisting York County with the voting machine transition and in implementing efficiencies for voters in future elections.

He plans to have the county’s Elections and Voter Registration department fully prepared for the April 28 presidential primary.

“The most important thing for me to do, right off the bat, will be to travel around the county and listen to people who will be in the trenches,” Ulrich said. “They are the ones who know what works and what doesn’t. They will inform me and help me to be more effective in this position so that I can serve the residents of York County.”