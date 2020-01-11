Chellas Arepa Kitchen in Lancaster County makes Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County food truck is in the national spotlight for its South American inspired comfort food.

Ranked 44, Chellas Arepa Kitchen made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020.

Described as a “local gem off the beaten path”, reviewers on Chellas Arepa Kitchen’s website encourage people to run to this food truck for its Peruvian cuisine and Venezuelan inspired arepas.

Items cost anywhere between $5 and $15.

According to its website, all of the meals are gluten free in an effort to have all Pennsylvanians able to eat and enjoy the food. It also offers options for vegans and vegetarians.

According to Yelp, “Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is a list unlike any other ‘best of’ out there. Sure, you’ll see your fancy-schmancy spots and white tablecloth restaurants, but it’s also chock full of hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path joints. From fine dining to shawarma food trucks — find them all in Yelp’s seventh annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the US.”

Chellas Arepa Kitchen is closed Monday and Tuesday. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 11-7 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11-3 p.m.

It’s located at 1830 Hempstead Road in Lancaster, Pa, 17601.