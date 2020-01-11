Heavy rain and gusty winds expected tonight, but temperatures remain mild heading into next week!

SHOWERS, GUSTY WINDS: A potent storm system that has been wreaking havoc across the south will slide into our neck of the woods tonight. We don’t have any risk of severe weather, but some heavy rain and gusty winds plus a couple rumbles of thunder are very possible. The first of the shower activity will likely move in after 11 PM in our western counties producing a line of very heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. That line will race off to the east over the next couple of hours producing gusts in excess of 50 mph in spots. Widespread flooding is not a concern at this point, but some minor flooding is possible. All the rain should be coming to an end by sunrise Sunday morning, but gusty winds persist through the day on Sunday.

GUSTY SUNDAY: The Wind Advisory that goes into effect overnight Saturday into Sunday for everyone will expire at 10 AM Sunday morning. The gustiest conditions are expected to be over by then, but winds will still remain on the breezy side through the rest of the day. There is a concern for power outages given the wet ground and very strong winds. Thankfully, most if not all of the strongest winds will occur during the overnight period. Gusts around 45-55 mph are to be expected tonight. Through the rest of the day wind gusts around 20-30 mph are still possible, but definitely calming as we head into Sunday night. Temperatures will likely remain mild even as we head into Sunday with highs still expected to top out around 60 degrees.

MILD MONDAY: While we won’t see anymore 60s in the forecast, there are still plenty of 50s to look forward to this week. As the blowtorch start to January continues to roll on, temperatures for the first half of the week are expected to be in the low to mid 50s! Monday will likely feature plenty of cloud cover thanks to a coastal system making a close passing, but highs are still likely to make it into the low to mid 50s. The one cooler day could be Tuesday with some shower activity and easterly flow, but we rebound nicely heading into Wednesday. Then, things get interesting towards the end of the week. A significant pool of cold air looks to set up to finish the week and another impressive storm system out of the west looks to slide into the region. We could be monitoring some snowfall accumulations by next weekend!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash