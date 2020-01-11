× Lancaster man shot during dispute after vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a dispute over a minor vehicle crash.

On January 10, around 10:19 p.m., police officers arrived on the scene of a reported shooting on the 1st block of North Broad Street.

Upon their arrival, police found an alert and conscious 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injury.

The suspect, Leonardo Torres-Fajardo, was found and apprehended on the 1st block of North Broad Street and taken to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station for further investigation.

Police say they learned that the shooting was the result of a dispute after a minor vehicle crash.

Torres-Fajardo and the victim were involved in a verbal and physical confrontation when the former shot the victim once, according to police.

Detectives were able to recover the handgun used in the shooting from Torres-Fajardo’s home on North Broad Street.

He is facing charges for aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Torres-Fajardo is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.