Masquerade Gala benefits Greg Hodnett Foundation in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- People in York County put on a mask and their finest attire for a good cause Saturday night.

The Greg Hodnett Foundation benefited from a fun evening hosted by Wyndridge Farm in York Township.

The Memorial Foundation helps ease the financial burden of a family who has lost a loved one to racing.

People at the gala also got to see a familiar face; Fox43's Lyndsay Barna emceed the event.

The masquerade gala featured a silent auction, raffles, and plenty of entertainment.

"You know, when we first thought about and talked about it, I was thinking that this wasn't something that race people are going to attend, but that's okay, because we can target other people outside the racing community. We've had a great response," said Sherry Hodnett with the Greg Hodnett Foundation.

Lyndsay Barna will have much more on the gala, as well as an interview with Kasey Kahne tomorrow in the Sunday Sports Frenzy.