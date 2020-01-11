Millersville hosts 16th Annual “Shorty” Hitchcock Memorial Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millersville -- On the mat back in the 70's Floyd "Shorty" Hitchcock won both the Division I and Division II national titles as a senior at 177 pounds while at Bloomsburg University. After his career on the mat was finished Hitchcock coached Millersville University from 1984-2002 finishing with a record of 180-113-4 before passing away from cancer in February 2002. Saturday the Marauders hosted the 16th Annual "Shorty" Hitchcock Memorial Classic.

On the mat it was mat madness as more than 250 wrestlers were on campus Saturday, including some former District III standouts. Central Dauphin grad Andrew Wert brought home first for Army at 133.

Northern's Jonathan Ross also won his weight class for Lock Haven while a pair of marauders placed on their home mats.