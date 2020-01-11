How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Millersville hosts 16th Annual “Shorty” Hitchcock Memorial Classic

Posted 11:48 PM, January 11, 2020

Millersville -- On the mat back in the 70's Floyd "Shorty" Hitchcock won both the Division I and Division II  national titles as a senior at 177 pounds while at Bloomsburg University. After his career on the mat was finished Hitchcock coached Millersville University from 1984-2002 finishing with a record of 180-113-4 before passing away from cancer in February 2002.  Saturday the Marauders hosted the 16th  Annual "Shorty" Hitchcock Memorial Classic.

On the mat it was mat madness as more than 250 wrestlers were on campus Saturday, including some former District III standouts. Central Dauphin grad Andrew Wert brought home first for Army at 133.

Northern's Jonathan Ross also won his weight class for Lock Haven while a pair of marauders placed on their home mats.

 

