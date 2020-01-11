New down syndrome achievement center to offer free programs for families in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manheim Township, Lancaster County - A new playhouse hopes to change the lives of people with down syndrome.

GiGi's Playhouse, described as a down syndrome achievement center, opened its doors on Saturday. The playhouse is part of a network made up of 47 other centers across the country.

The playhouse offers education and life-based skill programs. Its mission is to change the way people view down syndrome and send a message of acceptance.

"We're changing lives through purposeful programming that focuses on the motor skills that children and participants with Down Syndrome lack," said Program Coordinator at Gigi's Playhouse, "We want to be that support system for them introduce them to families that are already here. So, that they can see what their kids are capable of and just empower to be a positive role in the community."

Gigi's Playhouse's programs start next Saturday and are free to all.