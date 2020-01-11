Rescue: Cats found in plastic bags alongside of Route 15 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A volunteer with Speranza Animal Rescue found two cats alongside Route 15 near Dillsburg in York County, according to a post on the rescue’s Facebook page.

The two cats, described as cold and terrified, were found inside two separate plastic bags that were tied shut, the post states.

The volunteer allegedly took both cats to a local veterinarian for checkups and shots.

The rescue is asking anyone who knows anything about the cats to contact them at (717) 609-6020.

The rescue wrote that people should always stop and check bags and boxes on the side of roads.