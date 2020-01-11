Sad to see the Farm Show go? Here are other events happening at the Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you’re disappointed the Pennsylvania Farm Show is coming to an end, we’re right there with you.

However, there are other big events scheduled at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

The Pennsylvania Auto Show is happening from January 23-26. According to its website, you can expect more than 800 cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATV, boats, and more. Adult tickets are $10 at the box office. Children can get in for free, but their tickets are required to be added at the time of purchase.

The Great American Outdoor Show, also known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Show, is scheduled for February 1-9. According to its website, the nine-day event “celebrates hunting, fishing, and outdoor traditions treasured by millions of Americans and their families.” People who are interested in attending will need to buy a ticket. Ticket prices vary depending on age and package. On February 8 at the Great American Outdoor Show, there will be a rockin’ country concert featuring Chris Janson, Jon Langston, and Jacob Bryant; tickets are required.

Here is the full list of events happening at the Farm Show Complex:

1/14 – 1/15 Keystone Draft Horse Sale

1/14 – 1/15 Mid Atlantic Breeders Sale

1/14 – 1/15 Pa Harness Horse Sale

1/18 – 1/18 Harrisburg Heat Soccer vs. Soles De Sonora

1/19 – 1/19 Harrisburg Heat Soccer vs. Rochester Lancers

1/23 – 1/26 Pennsylvania Auto Show

1/24 – 1/24 Harrisburg Heat Soccer vs. San Diego Sockers

1/26 – 1/26 Harrisburg Heat Soccer vs. Baltimore Blast

2/1 – 2/9 Great American Outdoor Show

Read more about the Farm Show Complex here.