White Rose winter showcase and basic skills series

Posted 11:49 PM, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 11:51PM, January 11, 2020

York - Local figure skaters laced up their ice skates and showed off their skills at the York Ice Arena on Saturday.

The White Rose Figure Skating Club hosted its 1st competition of the basic skills competition series.

4 skating clubs in Central PA put the event together for beginner and lower level skaters.

"It brings me joy to see my skaters and see skaters of all ages to start skating," said  Lee Ann Abugoz, chair of the competition, "It's never too late to start skating and trying something new."

People of all ages got out on the ice.

