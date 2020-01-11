York County Hispanic Coalition hosts ‘Three Kings Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK - People came together to celebrate a holiday called "Three Kings Day" or "Dia de Los Reyes Magos."

The York County Hispanic Coalition hosted the event at William Penn High School.

More than 20 agencies provided resources and information about their services to families in York County.

Maria Jacomeottati member of the York County Hispanic Coalition said this event helps immigrants who might be having a hard time adjusting to life in the U.S.

"We've all come from different countries and emigrated here," said Jacomeottati, "and we kind of have that similar experience so we also kind of unite that same way and help each other out through the different thing that they might face coming into a country with language barrier, resource barrier, starting from zero essentially."

Because the event is also part of the Christmas celebration, families enjoyed a piece of a "Rosca De Reyes" also known as a king cake.

Children also received toys at the event.