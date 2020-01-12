2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture taken down to be recycled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to an end Saturday, and Sunday people said goodbye to the iconic butter sculpture.

Dauphin County 4-H students scraped away three of Pennsylvania's sports mascots: Swoop, Gritty, and Steely McBeam. But, none of that butter will go to waste. The 1,000-lb butter sculpture will be turned into electricity that will help power Reinford Farms in Juniata County.

"We're definitely getting the publicity of being able to demonstrate what modern dairy farms can do here in Pennsylvania but at the same time, we're using what would normally go to a landfill, for beneficial use." Brett Reinford, a dairy farmer, said.

This year's butter sculpture theme demonstrated that with Pennsylvania dairy every day is game day.