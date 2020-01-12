First-ever Cartoon Network Hotel opens in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cartoon Network fans can now experience a magical getaway in Lancaster County.

The Cartoon Network Hotel opened its doors this weekend. It's located next to Dutch Wonderland. The hotel features 165 rooms based on iconic Cartoon Network shows. Show screenings, an arcade room, and interactive displays are also some of the cool features guests can enjoy. Managers said the cartoon-themed hotel has plenty of fun you won't find anywhere else.

"Every single room is character themed," Diana Bernardo, General Manager of the Cartoon Network Hotel, said. "It's always a surprise. You can also request a customized room package where we give you a little treasure hunt to find goodies in the room and customize your room to your favorite show. We are hoping to make the cartoon network hotel a destination onto itself. It is the first one in the entire world. So, there are some unique experiences here that you won't find anywhere else in the world."

The hotel also has a full-service restaurant that is open to everyone, and food from many cartoon network shows can come to life there. Rates start at $169 a night.