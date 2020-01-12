Nice and mild to start the new week, big cool-down by the end of the week!

STAYING MILD: Don’t expect it to be quite as mild as what we had this weekend, but temperatures still stay warm to kick off the new work week. Plenty of cloud cover is expected Monday as a coastal system will be developing to our south and east. Temperatures still manage to get into the low to mid 50s for highs on Monday afternoon. Tuesday is a bit trickier, with easterly winds likely setting up late Monday night and lasting through the day on Tuesday, temperatures have the potential to be much colder. At this point, the easterly flow does not look that impressive and so temperatures should still climb into the upper 40s to about 50 degrees Tuesday. A calmer pattern aloft Wednesday will set up another mild day with highs in the mid 50s. Colder air slowly starts to return for the end of the week, with the potential for some winter weather this weekend!

MONITORING SNOW CHANCES: An impressive system will march across much of the country bringing everything under the kitchen sink our way by next Friday night – Saturday. Since we are still about 6 days out, there are many things that are still up in the air — whether there will be enough moisture, enough cold air, timing, etc. At this point, we are simply recognizing the potential of the possibility of some winter weather next weekend. The set up out ahead of the storm looks to support cold air being held in place. We could have some cold-air damming on Friday that would instill a pool of cold air as that system moves in from the west. Eventually, it does look like we will warm above the freezing mark and see a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and even plain rain . As we get closer to next weekend, the details will be ironed out.

COLD AIR RETURNING: By the time we get to the following week, unfortunately some unseasonably cold air looks to settle in. We’ve had a good run at the mild air so far this winter season, but the cold air is definitely overdue. Much colder air aloft will likely sink to the surface as a trough pattern sets up across the eastern two-thirds of the country. Bear in mind, there does not appear to be any significant blocking pattern in place to hold that cold air for long. This means that while we could deal with a couple of days of cold temperatures, this does not appear to be a prolonged cold spell.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash