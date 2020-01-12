× Police: Man arrested after intentionally starting several fires in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested a man who is now facing charges for intentionally starting several fires in Carlisle.

John Petonyak II, 41, was arrested after police say he intentionally started several fires including a dumpster fire at a Little Caesars Pizza and a funeral home vehicle.

On January 11, at around 2:05 a.m., Carlisle Police and Fire Departments responded to a Little Caesars Pizza for a reported dumpster fire that was discovered by State Troopers in the area. While at the scene, police say they discovered another fire that had been set on a concrete landing in a walkway nearby.

Around 2:22 a.m. there was another fire reported at the Pennsylvania Counseling Services, located on the intersection of Greystone Road and East High Street. When authorities arrived at the scene they discovered several large plastic recycling containers on fire next to the building. Police say the fire also spread and caused damage to the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the exterior of the building.

An arson investigation by a detective of the Carlisle Police Department found the fires to have been intentionally set.

Police say later a third fire was intentionally set at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, located on the 2000 block of West Trindle Road. According to police, an attempt was made to set fire to one of the funeral home vehicles by placing pieces of an American flag into the fuel opening of the vehicle and lighting them on fire.

Police say thankfully the fire did not spread to the fuel tank.

During their investigation, police say they were able to obtain surveillance footage from the businesses affected and that is how they determined Petonyak to be the suspect.

Petonyak was taken into custody and later admitted to investigators that he set the fires, according to police.

He is now facing multiple charges relating to arson.