York County SPCA holds ‘Tales for Tails’ event

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - Separation anxiety often affects rescue dogs in shelters.

That's a reason why the York County SPCA invites kids to come in and read to the dogs during its 'Tales for Tails' event.

Organizers said the program is for kids in Kindergarten-6th grade. Students can practice their reading skills while helping to calm the dogs.

Here are the next dates available for Tales for Tails:

Thursday, January 30 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 23 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.