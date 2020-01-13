× ‘A mess’: Employee reacts to formal disciplinary action filed against Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Lancaster County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A state oversight board has filed a lengthy complaint against a Lancaster County funeral home.

Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, with its main location in Manor Township and a branch establishment in Lancaster, boasts it is “here to serve families with dignity and reverence, regardless of expenditure,” according to its website.

The 30-count complaint, though, alleges otherwise. It states the funeral home did not embalm a man’s remains and left them out for days, it did not return cremated remains to families, and it even gave one woman an empty urn.

Monday morning, FOX43 showed up to the funeral home in Manor Township. FOX43’s Grace Griffaton wanted to talk to owner Andrew Scheid. While on the property, FOX43 met a man named Clyde Snyder who said he delivers bodies to the funeral home. Snyder said he can’t get a hold of Scheid either.

FOX43 also called the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office in regards to complaints against the funeral home. A spokesperson says it received 9 complaints against the funeral home in the last year as well.