× Astros manager, GM fired after Major League Baseball hands down punishment for sign-stealing

HOUSTON — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired both GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.

Crane made the announcement in a news conference Monday, about an hour after Major League Baseball, per an ESPN report, suspended Luhnow and Hinch for one year following an investigation that determined the team used technology to cheat during the 2017 season, when they won a World Series championship.

Major League Baseball also fined the organization $5 million as well as the forfeiture of its first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts, according to ESPN.