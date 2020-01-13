× Astros manager, GM receive 1-year suspensions from Major League Baseball for sign-stealing

HOUSTON — Major League Baseball handed down one-year suspensions to the manager and general manager of the Houston Astros after an investigation determined the team used technology to cheat during the 2017 season, when they won a World Series championship.

The news was reported by ESPN.

GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch will be benched for the season, and the team is also facing a $5 million fine from MLB, ESPN reports. The team will also forfeit its first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts, ESPN says.