Brewery Products shows off new Bud Light Seltzers in the FOX43 Kitchen

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today, Bud Light is debuting a new drink.

Bud Light Seltzers are debuting nationally today, and will be available at local retailers throughout the week.

The new drinks are said to compliment a healthy lifestyle by containing only 100 calories and 2 carbohydrates.

They will be available in Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Strawberry and Mango.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Vicki Strasbaugh from Brewery Products stopped by to show off Bud Light’s new seltzers.

You can check it out in the clip above, and find more information on Bud Light’s website here.