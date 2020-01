Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Springettsbury Township, York County -- A big match-up in Division I of the YAIAA Monday night on the girls high school hardwood. Red Lion undefeated in league play visited Central York, who entering the night had just one loss in the York-Adams. It was the Panthers who jumped out early and while red Lion made a run in the second quarter Central York closed the deal with a big win 47-30.

