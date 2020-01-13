× Eagles’ defensive backs coach Cory Undlin to take over as Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, according to reports

PHILADELPHIA — One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ assistant coaches is heading to greener pastures.

Cory Undlin, who has served as Philly’s defensive backs coach since 2015, is heading to Detroit to take over as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, according to ESPN reporter Field Yates.

The Lions are hiring Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator, per league source. Undlin and Lions head coach Matt Patricia both began their NFL careers together as coaching assistants with the Patriots in 2004. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 13, 2020

Undlin was first hired by former Eagles coach Chip Kelly in 2015, and was one of the few assistants retained by the team after Kelly’s firing.

He has been under fire from Philly fans in recent seasons, thanks to the struggles of the Eagles’ secondary.

Philadelphia was ranked 22nd in the NFL against the pass this season. They were 30th against the pass in 2018, and 25th in 2017.