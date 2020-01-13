× GasBuddy: Average price of for a gallon of gas is down from last week across Central PA

HARRISBURG — The average price for a gallon of gas dropped across Central Pennsylvania in the last week, according to the latest survey released by GasBuddy.

In the Harrisburg area, prices at the pump went down by an average of 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, checking in at $2.76 per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy said. That’s an average of 4.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 38.5 cents per gallon higher that at this time last year, according to GasBuddy.

In the greater Lancaster area, gas prices went down 0.8 cents per gallon on average from last week, coming in at an average of $2.76 per gallon. Average gas prices in the York area went down an average of 3.9 cents per gallon from last week, and now check in at $2.81 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Harrisburg is priced at $2.56 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.50 per gallon, while the highest is $3.52 per gallon, a difference of $1.02 per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $0.65 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $4.34 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 per gallon. The national average is up 0.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 33.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With Iran and the United States de-escalating rising tensions last week, oil prices plummeted back under $60 per barrel, a welcome sign for motorists who had believed gas prices were about to shoot up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “For now, the reduced tensions may lead gas prices to again begin falling in most states over the next few weeks before seasonal factors then again push prices back up.

“We have a closing window of opportunity that will last about four more weeks in which we could see falling prices as demand for gasoline weakens, but by mid-February, that trend may wrap up. I don’t expect to see prices fall more than 10-20 cents by then, but some clearance sales may happen in early February as refiners begin seeing challenges getting rid of the gasoline they’re forced to produce.

“Bottom line: enjoy the falling prices while they last, and cross your fingers that tensions continue to cool between the U.S. and Iran.”