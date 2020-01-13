× Gettysburg wrestling motivated for district success

GETTYSBURG – It’s mid-January and we now have a very good idea who the contenders will be in District III team wrestling. The Gettysburg Warriors are a new force to be reckoned with in Class 3A.

Coach Chris Haines and his crew opened some eyes in their quest for a district title in 2019. They aren't satisfied with bout wins, they are picking up tons of bonus points by decking their opponents. Incremental growth year to year with the proper fuel motivating the Warriors.

"I think the biggest difference between last year's crew and this year's crew is we are a year older and our kids aren't as stressed as they were last year," explained Coach Haines. "I think a lot of stress on the younger kids caused them not to wrestle to their potential and this year they are just concentrating on wrestling well."

"We didn't reach our goal last year which was district champions," added Warriors Junior Max Gourley. "We definitely got pretty close and I think this year that definitely gave us some fire for that to drive us to that district championship."