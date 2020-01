× Hersheypark set to host annual job fair

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Hersheypark is set to host its annual job fair.

The job fair will be held at the GIANT Center on January 14 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Openings for the park’s newest expansion, Chocolatetown, will be available.

Anyone over the age of 14 is invited to attend and have the chance to be interviewed and possible hired on the spot.