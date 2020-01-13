× Man accused of strangling victim during assault, resisting arrest when police arrived

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old man is accused of strangling an individual during an assault and resisting arrest when police arrived on scene.

Police were called to Queenswood Drive in York Township early Sunday morning for a physical domestic with an intoxicated man.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the accused, Jonathan Vargas. He advised that he got into a fight with the woman and grabbed her, in which she left.

As police spoke with Vargas, other officers located the victim.

She said Vargas came home intoxicated and threw blankets on her in their bedroom, which is when he laid on top of her, keeping her from moving, according to charging documents. Vargas stopped when he was he was told by someone in the residence to stop and told the woman to leave.

When the victim went back into the bedroom to get her coat, Vargas locked the door and allegedly put his hand around her neck and the other on her mouth. During this, the woman bit Vargas’ hand and attempted to leave the room, but was unable to when he grabbed her and ripped her shirt in the process.

Vargas then got back on top of her and allegedly choked her.

Other people in the residence attempted to get into the locked bedroom and Vargas eventually opened the door when they said they were going to break it down. The woman then fled.

After receiving information from the victim, police told Vargas that he would be placed under arrest.

Police said Vargas started to backpedal from the living room into the kitchen area of the home and started to resist arrest when an officer grabbed him. As a result, he fell into the kitchen table.

According to charging documents, Vargas continued to disobey orders while against a wall and police said he would be Tased if he didn’t stop.

Police wrote in charging documents that an officer tased Vargas, but it didn’t have any effect. Vargas then took an officer’s glasses and threw it at him — which was blocked by the officer — before attempting to grab him. Officers then got Vargas against the wall and Tased him a second time, which led to his apprehension.

Vargas faces the following charges: aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.