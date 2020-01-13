How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Man sentenced in Lancaster County burglary spree, blamed crimes on gambling addiction

Posted 3:10 PM, January 13, 2020, by and

Jesse Forry

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -A Marietta man will serve up to four years in prison for stealing from numerous vehicles last year in three Lancaster County municipalities, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Jesse Forry, 40, plead guilty Wednesday to theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud and burglary during the crime spree in April and May 2019.

During sentencing on January 8, Forry blamed his burglary spree on his gambling addiction, prosecutors said.

Forry stole cash, credit/debit cards and other items from at least 10 vehicles in East Donegal Township, Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy Township.

Prosecutors say Forry used the stolen cards on thousands of dollars in lottery tickets, Paypal account deposits, gas and numerous items at Walmart.

Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Forry to one-and-a-half to four years in prison, followed by seven years of probation citing Forry’s extensive criminal history.

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.