Man sentenced in Lancaster County burglary spree, blamed crimes on gambling addiction

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -A Marietta man will serve up to four years in prison for stealing from numerous vehicles last year in three Lancaster County municipalities, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Jesse Forry, 40, plead guilty Wednesday to theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud and burglary during the crime spree in April and May 2019.

During sentencing on January 8, Forry blamed his burglary spree on his gambling addiction, prosecutors said.

Forry stole cash, credit/debit cards and other items from at least 10 vehicles in East Donegal Township, Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy Township.

Prosecutors say Forry used the stolen cards on thousands of dollars in lottery tickets, Paypal account deposits, gas and numerous items at Walmart.

Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Forry to one-and-a-half to four years in prison, followed by seven years of probation citing Forry’s extensive criminal history.