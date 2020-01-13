Not as warm, but still mild to start the work week before cold and seasonal air eventually returns!

STAYING MILD TO START TGE WEEK: The mild pattern remains in place through the first half of the week, but it won’t be nearly as mild as this past weekend! The morning starts much colder, but it still sees a mild finish. Expect cloudy skies, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. The rest of Monday brings plenty of clouds to the region, but some afternoon sunshine manages to sneak into the area. Temperatures are still well above average for this time of year. Those afternoon highs reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies turn cloudy again through the night. Lows dip into the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday brings the chance for a few showers as we watch a system that develops to our south and comes close to Central PA. Highs are a little lower, in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Wednesday brings a return to full sunshine for the morning, but clouds start to increase during the afternoon as the next system approaches. A late day shower is possible, but most of the shower activity should hold off until the evening and overnight. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

COOLING DOWN: Conditions are dry again for Thursday, but some chillier air works back into the region. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to middle 40s for the afternoon, which is still a bit above average for this time of year. It’s breezy with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Friday brings a return to seasonally cold air! There sunshine and clouds mixed, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. It will be a shock to the system after the mild stretch!

WINTRY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking much more like January, bringing cold and even the chance for some winter weather now that the cold is back! We’re eyeing Saturday for winter weather chances. At the moment, this system looks like it starts as snow and a wintry mix before transitioning to rain throughout the day. There’s plenty of discrepancy on precipitation timing, and also how long the colder air stays in place, but we’ll monitor this system throughout the week and bring updates once we are able. Colder and breezy conditions settle in for Sunday, with temperatures in the lower 30s. Wind chills are in the upper teens and 20s!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels