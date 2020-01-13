× Police: Lebanon man shows medical marijuana card, but search of his vehicle during traffic stop leads to drug charges

LEBANON COUNTY — A 26-year-old Lebanon man’s medical marijuana card did not save him from charges after a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop produced nearly 17 ounces of pot and other suspected drugs and drug trafficking materials, according to State Police.

Alexander Lancia was pulled over for “multiple” traffic violations along Lickdale Road (Route 72) in Union Township at about 9:47 p.m. on Jan. 9, State Police say.

A trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from Lancia’s vehicle when he approached, police say. Lancia allegedly presented his medical marijuana card and admitted that he had smoked a joint while troopers were following his vehicle, according to police.

When questioned further, Lancia allegedly admitted that he was in possession of a large amount of marijuana and prepackaged THC wax in a backpack inside his vehicle, police say.

A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered 16.9 ounces of marijuana, 96 containers of a marijuana derivative called THC Shatter, a digital scale, and other suspected drug items, according to police.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $6,000, police say.

Lancia was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, a felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary traffic offense.

He was taken to Lebanon County Central Booking and arraigned on $50,000 bail.