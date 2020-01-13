× Police searching for suspect in Boost Mobile robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Harrisburg Detectives are trying to identify an individual who is a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on January 9 at Boost Mobile located at 1002 North 3rd Street.

The suspect was spotted wearing light gray sweat pants, white Adidas running shoes, a black winter coat with an unknown logo on the upper left sleeve, a white face mask and a dark gray winter knit hat.

Any information relevant to the investigation, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558 6900 or Detective Richard Lachini at (717) 255 3118.