Police searching for teenagers who allegedly shot victim with Airsoft gun from vehicle in Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating after three teenagers allegedly shot a victim with an Airsoft gun.

According to authorities, the pedestrian was walking on Lower Allen Drive near Route 15 in Lower Allen Township on January 11 around 5:00 p.m. when a group of teenagers in a dark colored pick up shot the victim in the shoulder.

The victim told police that he saw the orange tip of the gun, which made him realize it was not real.

Police are currently attempting to identify the three white teenagers involved in the incident.

Anyone with a similar incident or information on the teens is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police.