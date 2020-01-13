× Police seek to identify suspected hit-and-run driver accused of striking mailbox in Manchester Township, York County

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that ran over a mailbox on the 3100 block of Bitternut Boulevard in Manchester Township recently.

After striking the mailbox, the vehicle fled the scene, police say.

The incident was captured on video by a Ring doorbell camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647 or tips@nycrpd.org