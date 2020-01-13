× Police seeking to identify vehicle in hit-and-run crash in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

On January 12 between 2:00 and 2:20 a.m., someone struck a road sign in the median area of the 500 block Lincoln Way East and East Queen Street in Chambersburg.

Parts of the striking vehicle were left behind.

Police have identified the parts as coming from a Nissan Altima between the model years of 2009 and 2014.

The vehicle is also believed to be red in color.

Police say that the vehicle should have front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.