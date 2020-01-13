× Police: Teens shoot air soft gun at pedestrian in Lower Allen Township, striking him in shoulder

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are investigating after a pedestrian claimed three teenagers shot him with an air soft gun as he walked along Lower Allen Drive on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m., police say.

According to police the alleged victim said he was walking on Lower Allen Drive near Route 15 when three teenage boys drove past him in a dark-colored pickup truck. The victim reported the teens shouted at him and fired the air soft gun, hitting him in the shoulder.

The victim told police he could tell the gun was not real because he saw its orange tip as it was pointed at him.

Anyone with a similar incident or anyone who may have information on the identity of the juveniles is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police.